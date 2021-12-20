CJ McManus Awarded Final 2021 Tourism Super Service Award

The final Carbon County Tourism Super Service Award for 2021 was presented during last week’s commission meeting by Rita Vigor, Carbon County Economic Development and Tourism Director.

Vigor stated that Carbon County Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie is always sad when she has to miss the award presentation as it is one of her favorite parts of her job. Henrie began these awards some time ago, wishing to highlight those that go above and beyond to provide for the community and visitors.

The Hospitality Board votes on those that are nominated and the winner of December was announced as CJ McManus with AJB Broadcasting and the Ramada. McManus was nominated by two different individuals. One of the nominations stated that he is always kind and pleasant to work with, with a smile on his face, acting as an awesome DJ at the Sports Page Bar inside of the Ramada.

It was also stated that not only has he completely changed his life for the better, but McManus goes above and beyond to make others happy and is always involved in community events. McManus then spoke, stating that when you have a job that you love going to, work never feels like work.

“I feel blessed to get up and go to work everyday,” McManus said before thanking Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood, Emily Wood and Tony Basso, along with everyone else that he works with.

McManus also shared that he was humbled to be awarded and thanked the commissioners for honoring him. Commissioner Tony Martines then joked that one of McManus other talents is that he’s not a bad golfer.