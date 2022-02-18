CJC Coordinator Named February Employee of the Month

The February 2022 Carbon County Employee of the Month was presented by human resources director Kellie Payne during the commission meeting on Wednesday evening. This month, the honor was given to Corinna (Cori) Shelton.

Shelton is the Family Support and Children’s Justice Center Coordinator and has been employed by the county since November. Shelly Wright, CJC Director, took time to speak on Shelton and began by stating that she was nominated by someone outside of the agency. Shelton was nominated by the detectives at the Emery County Sheriff’s Office.

In her nomination, two of the detectives stated that they love Shelton, who is great to work with and pleasant to be around. Shelton was credited as being great with the families of the victims and spends a great amount of time with them while their child is being interviewed.

The nomination continued by saying that it is nice to have someone like Shelton to depend upon and that the CJC has a great person working with them. Wright echoed this sentiment, stating that Shelton has been amazing.

Shelton was presented with a certificate that will commemorate her honor. Her photo will be featured in the lobby of the administration building for the remainder of the month.