Clarence Hyrum Scow

September 20, 1938 – March 16, 2022

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the age of 83 surrounded by his loving family.

Clarence was born to Neal and Blanche (Wilson) Scow on September 20, 1938 in Mayfield, Utah and was raised in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Clarence married the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Taylor, March 28, 1958 in Springville, Utah. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on May 5, 1964. They have been married for 64 years. Together, they created a beautiful family of four sons and three daughters. Their time was spent devoted to and providing for their family.

Clarence loved the outdoors. The family spent time together gardening, boating, water skiing, hunting, camping, riding four wheelers, horseback riding, and fishing. His passion was fishing at Strawberry Reservoir and other Utah lakes. He enjoyed repairing and maintaining his vehicles, and he was good at it.

As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was a High Priest and an excellent Home Teacher. He was a “people” person and enjoyed visiting and serving others.

Clarence was a member of the Teamsters Union and drove a truck hauling materials for roads and other projects in Utah. He worked on various pipelines in Utah, including the Scofield pipeline.

He served in the United States Army for two years and was honorably discharged, October 31, 1964.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Taylor) Scow; his brother, Maylon Scow; his children, Michael (Shelly) Scow, Gary (Mary) Scow, Joyce (Tracy) Bjarnson, Susan (Dustin) Kresser, Phillip (Michelle) Scow, Dennis Scow, Melissa (Paul) Johnson; and 27 grandchildren and 59 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Charles and McNeal, his sister Maxine, and grandson, Alex Scow.

Clarence will be missed by all. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Pinnacle Care Center and Nursing Home in Price Utah. We also appreciate the Wellington Stake that provided Sacrament meetings and Family Home Evenings for the past seven years. Clarence really enjoyed having visitors and was quite the socialite.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 274 South Main Street in Payson, Utah. Visitation will be held prior from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Payson City Cemetery, 400 North 800 East, Payson, Utah.