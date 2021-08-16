Clavelle & Kathlene Wycherly

Clavelle E. Wycherly was born January 14, 1938 in the Standardville Utah Hospital and died July 7, 2021 in Port Angeles, Washington. Later, on July 27, 2021, his beloved wife Kathlene Wycherly passed away. Kathlene was born in Purchase, New York on January 22, 1941. The couple enjoyed 25 wonderful years of marriage.

Clavelle schooled in Utah at Rains, Helper and graduated Carbon High in 1956. After graduation, he and his friends joined the Army on the “Buddy Plan” and served in Germany. Clavelle trained at the LDS hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah as an x-ray technician and employed in that field at the LDS hospital, Carbon Hospital in Price, UT, the Port Angeles Hospital in Washington and the Callam Bay Correctional Facility in Washington.

Clavelle is survived by two sons, Lonnie Wycherly and Kevin Wycherly, Oregon; a sister Kel (Ted) Pappas in Price, Utah; niece Shar Pappas (Rex) East Carbon, Utah; granddaughter Chelsi Sitterud. Preceded in death by his parents, Elmo and Marian Wycherly; ex-wife Joyce Carnes; nephews Steve (Nancy) Pappas and Nick Pappas; and granddaughter Tish Mead.

Kathlene is survived by her sons; Darren Nickovich, Michael Nickovich and Tracy Halberg; three brothers, Richard Malvey, Kilian Malvey and Jim Malvey; granddaughter Brielle Halberg; and grandson Mason Nickovich. Kathlene is preceded in death by her parents, John and Helenea Malvery from Ireland.

Clavelle, at an early age, hiked from Rains to Beaver, much to his parents’ dismay, and later the same hike with his mutt “Skeeter.” He played sports in school and excelled in track. He became a dedicated jogger and ran the marathons back East, Washington State and Canada. One of Clavelle’s favorite past times was to feed the feral cats on the Port Angeles “Spit.”

Kathlene was schooled in the Port Angeles area. She was a beautiful and delightful “Irish” lass and was a proud “hair dresser.” To be in the company of Kathlene and Clavelle was the experience of much laughter and the two will be sorely missed by their families and friends.

Clavelle choose cremation and a funeral for the couple was held in Port Angeles at the Queen of Angeles Catholic Church and interred at the Mount Angeles Memory Park in Port Angeles, Washington. Drennan and Ford Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.