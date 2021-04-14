Cleveland Cemetery Beautified by Eagle Scout Project

Press Release

Brayson World completed his Eagle Scout project last fall. He chose a Cleveland Town cemetery beautification project, which included planting three large Colorado Blue Spruce trees and installing two benches. The project turned out beautiful and makes an ideal place to sit and relax while at the cemetery. It will bring peace to people for years to come.

World would like to thank the town of Cleveland for generously sponsoring this project. He would also like to thank Benny Allred, who was Cleveland Town’s maintenance employee, for all of his knowledge and help. The project could not have been completed without him.

Chris Parkins, Bill World and Bart World were also invaluable in making this project as successful as it was. It turned out beautiful and we hope everyone takes the time to go and enjoy the beauty of the Cleveland Town cemetery.