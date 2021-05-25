Cleveland Days 2021 is Back for More Fun

The Cleveland Days 2021 celebration is coming back for family fun. The festivities will begin on Thursday, July 22 with the O’Ville Pioneer Village at 6 p.m.

On Friday, July 23, Kids’ Days at the Park begins at noon and runs until 2 p.m. This will be followed by kids’ bike races at 5 p.m. and a lamb fry at 6 p.m. A dance is then scheduled for 9 p.m. that evening, though the location has yet to be announced.

Saturday, July 24 will begin bright and early with a 5K run at 6:30 a.m. The registration for the race will take place at 6 a.m. The 5K will be followed by a 7 a.m. breakfast and a flag ceremony by the American Legion at 9 a.m.

The fun does not stop there, however. A kids’ parade begins at 10 a.m. and the grand parade follows at 10:30 a.m. A ping-pong drop begins at noon, while races and games will be starting at 1 p.m. All of the fun will conclude with fireworks at dusk.