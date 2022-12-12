Cleveland Debuts Christmas Festival

By Julie Johansen

The inaugural Cleveland Christmas Festival on Saturday was well attended and enjoyed by many. Seventeen vendors filled the hall, stage and rooms of Cleveland Town Hall on First West just off Main Street.

Art, jewelry, clothing for young and old, rocks and pottery, and various bakery products were sold. The proprietor of the event, Barbie Viers, was grateful for the attendance at the festival.

“Thanks everyone for coming and supporting this event,” she said. “We hope to see you next year.”