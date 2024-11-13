Cleveland Elementary Salutes Veterans

By Julie Johansen

On Nov. 11, Cleveland Elementary presented a Veteran’s Program under the direction of art teacher Mrs. Lynsie Scow. Principal Janet Ewell welcomed everyone to the program. The American Flag was presented by students Lakota Cowley, Jessa Ward, Ben Brewer and Spencer Jensen. The audience was invited to sing the Star Spangled Banner along with the students.

The kindergarten, first and second graders then taught the difference between Veterans and Veterinarians by singing a song with that title. Adding more information were older students Tafton Brady, Kenzlie Hansen and Bridger O’Neil.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students then echoed Mrs. Scow in song and rhythm clapping to “Fired Up”. Students Braelyn Hansen and Huck Ramstetter were the narrators for this number. The entire student body then sang “Thank You, Soldiers”. The concluding remarks came from Jett Hansen and Rylan Larsen.

All veterans in attendance were then ask to rise and a standing ovation was led by the students. Mrs. Scow then pointed out the Eagle the students had created with feathers made of thank notes to the Veterans.