Cleveland Elementary “Student of the Week”

Victoria Iturrio – 5th Grade

Victoria loves taking care of her dog and baby kittens, showing her kind and caring nature. When she’s not spending time with her pets, you can find her playing Minecraft or drawing, both of which spark her creativity. Her favorite subjects in school are art, PE, and science, where she shines with enthusiasm and curiosity. Victoria’s favorite foods are pizza and spaghetti, and her favorite colors are pink and purple. We’re so proud of you, Victoria! Keep up the great work!