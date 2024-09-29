Cleveland Elementary “Student of the Week”

Gray Brotherson – 5th Grade

Gray Brotherson the son of Derek and Gabbe Brotherson of Elmo. Gray’s favorite food is pizza, and he loves the color turquoise. He enjoys reading the I Survived book series and watching his favorite movie, Hot Rod. Outside of school, Gray stays active by riding his dirt bike, hanging out with friends, fishing, camping, and hunting. When he grows up, he dreams of becoming an engineer. In school, his favorite subject is math, where he enjoys solving problems and exploring new concepts. Keep up the great work, Gray!