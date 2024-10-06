Cleveland Elementary “Student of the Week”

Braelyn Hansen – 5th Grade

Braelyn is a talented 5th grader who calls Cleveland home. Her favorite food is noodles, and she loves the color light blue. When she’s not at school, Braelyn enjoys playing softball and dancing. She’s also a big fan of the “Babysitter’s Club” book series. In the future, Braelyn hopes to become a veterinarian, combining her love for animals with her passion for helping others. At school, her favorite subject is art, where her creativity shines. Congratulations, Braelyn!