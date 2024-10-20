Cleveland Elementary “Student of the Week”

Daisy Patrick – 5th Grade

Cleveland Elementary is excited to recognize Daisy Patrick as this week’s Student of the Week! Daisy is a 5th-grade student from Cleveland who shines both in and out of the classroom. She has a passion for sports, especially softball and volleyball, and enjoys reading the “Babysitter’s Club” book series. Her favorite color is turquoise, and she loves steak. Daisy’s favorite subject in school is science, where she excels and is always eager to learn. Known for her kindness and positive attitude, Daisy is a great friend to her classmates. She dreams of becoming a teacher when she grows up, making her a true inspiration to all. Congratulations, Daisy!