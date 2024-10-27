Spencer Jensen

Congratulations to Spencer Jensen, this week’s Cleveland Elementary Student of the Week! Spencer, a bright and energetic student, is the son of Brett and Tara Jensen from Clemo. He enjoys indulging in his favorite food, mac and cheese, and loves the color blue. Spencer’s top book series is Dog Man, and he’s a big fan of the movies Inside Out and Inside Out II. In his free time, he enjoys playing video games, swinging, and running around outdoors. With a passion for math and a goal of becoming a video game creator, Spencer is sure to go far! Keep up the great work, Spencer!