Cleveland Elementary Student of the Week

Oakley Giraud

Cleveland Elementary is thrilled to recognize Oakley Giraud as our Student of the Week! Oakley, a talented and dedicated fifth-grader from Cleveland, is known for her enthusiasm and warm spirit. Her favorite food is pizza, and she adores the color pink. An avid reader, Oakley loves The Babysitter’s Club series and enjoys watching The Little Rascals.

Outside of school, Oakley shines in dance, volleyball, and soccer. When she’s not active in sports, she loves spending time with friends and family. Looking to the future, Oakley dreams of becoming a beautician, hoping to bring smiles to people by doing their hair. Her favorite part of school is the time she gets to spend with her friends. Congratulations, Oakley, for being truly amazing in everything you do!