Cleveland Elementary Student of the Week

Tafton Brady

This week, we are proud to spotlight Tafton Brady as our Student of the Week! Tafton, the son of Ty and Lyndi Brady, lives in Cleveland, Utah. His favorite food is spaghetti, and his favorite color is blue. Tafton loves reading the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series. In his free time, he enjoys playing football and going fishing. When he grows up, Tafton dreams of becoming a football player. His favorite part of school is P.E., where he shines with his enthusiasm and energy. Congratulations, Tafton! Keep up the great work!