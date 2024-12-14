Cleveland Elementary Student of the Week

Cleveland Elementary is proud to recognize Koen Curtis as our Student of the Week! Koen is 11 years old and the son of James and Lisa Curtis of Cleveland.

Koen’s favorite food is spaghetti, and his favorite color is blue. He enjoys reading the Harry Potter series and watching Spider-Man. In his free time, Koen loves playing video games and building with LEGOs.

In school, Koen’s favorite subject is math, where he excels and shows great enthusiasm. Koen dreams of becoming a doctor when he grows up.

Congratulations, Koen, for your hard work and dedication! Keep shining!