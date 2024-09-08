Cleveland Elementary Student of the Week

This week, we are proud to spotlight Brynnlie Pruitt from 5th grade! Brynnlie, who lives in Cleveland, is a lover of all things creative. Whether it’s painting, drawing, or making crafts, her artistic talents shine brightly. Her favorite part of school is, of course, art class, where she gets to express herself alongside her friends. Outside of school, Brynnlie enjoys riding her bike, cooking, and reading her favorite Ivy and Bean book series. She also loves watching the TV show Sam and Cat. A fan of steak and potatoes and the color green, Brynnlie has big dreams of becoming a veterinarian when she grows up. Keep up the great work, Brynnlie!