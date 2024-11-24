Cleveland Elementary’s Student of the Week

Cleveland Elementary is proud to recognize Athena Martin as our Student of the Week! Athena shines as a kind and hardworking student, and her enthusiasm for learning inspires everyone around her.

Athena’s favorite food is steak, and her go-to color is light pink. She’s an avid reader and loves The Babysitter’s Club series. When it comes to movies, Christmas Chronicle tops her list for cozy, feel-good entertainment.

In her free time, Athena enjoys sledding, spending quality moments with her family, and visiting her cousins. She dreams of becoming a hair stylist when she grows up, combining her creativity with her love for beauty and design.

At school, Athena’s favorite subject is computers, where she excels in exploring technology and building her skills. Her passion for learning and her vibrant personality make her a joy to have in the classroom.

Congratulations, Athena, on this well-deserved recognition! Keep shining bright!