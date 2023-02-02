Cleveland Town Welcomes New Council Person

During its January meeting, the Cleveland Town Council selected a new council person to fill a vacant seat. There were two applicants for the position, including Danae Jensen and Robert Thomas.

While Jensen was not able to attend the meeting, Thomas took some time to speak to the council. He stated that he applied for the council seat because he feels that he could assist the town as it evolves and changes.

After hearing from Thomas, Brydi Sharp made a motion to appoint him as the newest member of the council. Breann Cowley seconded the motion, which was ultimately passed with a unanimous vote.

Also during the meeting, the council considered an increase to water and sewer charges within the town. It was ultimately decided to increase the water and sewers rates by $1 each. This was called to a vote and passed unanimously.