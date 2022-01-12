Click Here for the 2022 Community Needs Assessment

The Southeastern Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG) has released the Community Needs Assessment for 2022.

This assessment is conducted by all Community Action Agencies every three years in order to determine the underlying causes and conditions of poverty within the community. It will also work to identify available resources to address the unmet needs of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

SEUALG is asking all to take the short, anonymous survey to help identify those barriers in the community. The online survey can be found by visiting the link here.