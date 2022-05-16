Click Here for the Memorial Day Services Schedule

American Legion Post 3 Commander David Jelin visited the Price City Council last week to discuss the 2022 Memorial Day services.

He stated that those that are interested in assisting in the placing of flags on veterans’ graves are welcome to arrive at the local cemeteries at 8 a.m. on the following days.

The Helper Mountain View, Willow Creek, Spring Glen, Slovenian, East Carbon and Sunnyside cemeteries on Thursday, May 26. On May 27, they will be at the Elgin and Woodside cemeteries. Both cemeteries in Price will be covered on Saturday, May 28.

It was stated that the Wellington Cemetery traditionally has flags placed by the Wilder family and the flags are placed in the Scofield and Carbonville cemeteries by the Leek family.

The services will all take place on Monday, May 30. The day will begin at the Helper Mt. View Cemetery at 8:30 a.m. They will then travel to the Price City Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. before heading to the Cliffview Cemetery at 10 a.m.

The Wellington City ceremony will be at 11 a.m. before the East Carbon and Sunnyside ceremonies at noon. The final ceremony of the day will be at the Elgin Cemetery in Green River at 1:30 p.m.

The post will cover six ceremonies in five cities. Jelin invited all to come out and listen to the ceremony and share with veterans.