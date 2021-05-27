Click it or Ticket Campaign Ramps Up Over Memorial Day Weekend

The weekend of Memorial Day traditionally results in increased traffic on Utah roads. Unfortunately, this can often lead to increases in accidents, seatbelt violations and reckless driving.

During the popular travel holiday, the Utah Highway Patrol will be implementing its Click it or Ticket campaign, which runs from May 17 to June 6. According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, over 40 law enforcement agencies will work more than 300 overtime shifts during this period. The goal of this campaign is to stop and educate motorists who aren’t wearing a seatbelt.

“The enforcement period is strategically planned to begin right before summer travel kicks off,” the Utah Department of Public Safety shared.

Along with increased enforcement, motorists will see billboards and digital ads encouraging proper seat belt usage. “Seat belts are the single most effective way to survive in a crash. The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) is urging Utahns to be smart when traveling and use this safety device,” DPS shared.

DPS emphasized that the main goal of this campaign is to educate motorists. According to reports, about 10 percent of Utahns don’t use their seat belts, and that accounts for nearly 40 percent of the motor vehicle fatalities that occur. “That number could significantly decrease if travelers would simply wear a seat belt,” said Major Nigbur.