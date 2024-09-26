Clinical & Family Services Highlighted at SEUHD Board of Health Meeting

During the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) Board of Health meeting that was hosted on Tuesday evening, Nursing Director Director of Clinical & Family Services Sara Braby gave a brief presentation on Clinical & Family Services.

Beginning with immunizations, Braby explained that they are adding an RSV vaccination for adults and are heavily promoting the shingles vaccination. The COVID vaccination is still a big focus for the health department and Braby explained that there will be educational videos upcoming in the Price Theater.

There will also be flu clinics in October. From receiving guidance and input, it was decided not to do the clinics on Halloween day this year, as there is already so much going on. Instead, the Moab clinic will be Oct. 10 and 11, the Castle Dale clinic will be on Oct. 16 and the Price clinic will be on Oct. 23. The SEUHD is working with USU Eastern to host even more clinics, which will take place Oct. 14 and 15.

The SEUHD is working hard to help out in any way with vaccines, including incorporating comforting measures to aide those that are worried about getting the vaccine itself. These sensory aids come in the form of light covers, a bubble wall, a “buzzy bee”, shot blockers and needle buddies. The SEUDH believes that making clients comfortable is a priority.

In regard to family services, Braby explained that they have hired an individual in Moab to be a Parents as Teachers (PAT) Educator and all PAT sites are currently recruiting families. For school services, Braby stated that the current focus is completing vision screenings, 504 meetings and preparing for school flu clinics.

Braby also informed the SEUHD board that Utah WIC recently celebrated its 50th birthday. An open house was hosted from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19 and featured light refreshments, coloring contests, a raffle and giveaways.