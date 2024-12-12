Close Game Ends in Heartbreak for Emery

The Union Cougars made their way through the canyon to Castle Dale, for a game against the Emery Spartans. Emery was coming off a tough loss to Panguitch and Union was coming off a big win over Providence Hall.

The Cougars started hitting their shot early on, as they took the early lead in the first few minutes. The Spartans would gain some steam at the end of the quarter as it came to an end with Union in the slight lead, 14-9.

Emery gained control early in the second quarter, as both teams had an even, back-and-forth battle. Union snuck back into the lead toward the end of the second, as the half would come to an end, 25-21, Cougars.

The story continued into the third quarter with both teams matching one another in scoring. The Spartans gained the lead once again toward the end of the third, as the fantastic Emery passing around the arc ended with Scott Johansen with the three-pointer.

After a successful three-point play by the Cougars, Will Jeffs ended the quarter with the heavily contested basket, giving the Spartans the lead going into the fourth, 35-34. The resilient Cougars weren’t backing down, gaining the lead back with under five minutes remaining in the game.

Jace Frandsen hit a big three from the top of the key, to give Emery control in the game, 40-38. The Spartan defense was doing great, as Braxton Butler made some great defensive plays, making things difficult for the Cougars offense as time ran low. Jeffs was a force under the basket, with a massive block swatted back to mid-court.

With a minute and a half remaining in the game, Union’s, Andrus Jensen made a stop-and-pop three point shot, earning the late lead. The defenses on both sides were fired up, as neither team would score in double digits in the quarter.

After playing the foul game for the Cougars next two possessions, the Spartans had a couple chances to tie the game. Emery was unsuccessful in their attempts, as the game came to an end in a heartbreaker, 42-40.

West Johansen led the scoring for the Spartans will some solid post-play, ending with 10 points. Jace Fradsen and Scott Johansen both ended the night with nine points for the Spartans. Will Jeffs and Porter Hurdsman had five on the night for their team.

Emery will now prepare for region play, as they will face the Delta Rabbits in their region opener on Friday, Dec. 13. The game will be in Delta, but you can find the stream on ETVNews.com/LiveSports.