Cloverbuds Enjoy Nurture Nature Summer Day Camp

Kicking off the summer in high fashion, USU Extension and 4-H hosted a Cloverbuds Nurture Nature Summer Day Camp on Wednesday morning. The Cloverbuds program is for youth five to eight years of age and is similar to the traditional 4-H program.

The youngsters that participated in the day camp flocked to Price City’s Washington Park beginning at 9 a.m. The cost for the day was $12 and included a t-shirt for the children to take with them.

While at the camp, participants were able to engage in a number of scientific activities, such as blowing bubbles, creating clouds and more.