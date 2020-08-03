Clubs Swing at the Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament

The Miss Emery Fundraiser Golf Tournament was hosted at the Millsite Golf Course on Saturday to benefit the scholarship organization.

“We are blown away by the support we had today at our golf fundraiser,” the royalty shared following the tournament.

The fundraiser tournament was a four-person scramble that cost $200 per team. With the registration, lunch was provided and there was an opportunity to win raffle prizes and a trailer sponsored by Ace Auto and Trailer Sale for a hole in one on hole 12.

Prizes were given to the first, second, third and last place teams. The royalty stated that the tournament was well attended, with teams from near and far showing their support.