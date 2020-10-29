CNS Cancels Yearly Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament, Raffle Still On

Community Nursing Services (CNS) recently made the difficult announcement that, due to COVID-19, the annual Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament has been cancelled.

However, members of the community are still able to purchase raffle tickets here. Tickets will be placed in the drawing for the smoker package or the Ozark cooler and tool set.

The raffle began Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 13. Tickets are $1 each and all proceeds will benefit the Senior Wish experiences for the Price CNS patients.

CNS also stated that they do plan to continue with the tournament in 2021.