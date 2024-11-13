CNS Praises Successful Bags N’ Brews Cornhole Tournament

The Community Nursing Service (CNS) 2024 Bags N’ Brews Cornhole Tournament was hosted on Saturday, Nov. 9 beginning at 3 p.m.

Hosted at the Carbon County Event Center, the tournament featured intermediate to advanced brackets. For the tournament, 2-person teams were welcome for $50 a team, featuring prizes for the top three. Spectators were welcome to watch at $10 a piece, including dinner, catered by Gettin’ Our Smoke On.

In the advanced bracket, first place went to Top Notch, consists of Bob Onstott and McKoy Allred. Dylan Priano and David Adair of Big Shooters took second place, while Sucios, featuring Adrian Garcia and Lolo Bencomo, took third.

In the intermediate bracket, first place went to The Dirt Bags: Chance Priano and Derrick White. Second place was given to Remington Mortensen and Tegan Reynolds of Mighty & Tiny, while third place was awarded to Waco Jarvis and Leisa Jarvis of Jarvis.

During this event, there was also an opportunity to enter a drawing to win coolers full of a myriad of amazing prizes. All proceeds from this event support the CHS Charitable Care Program.

“We would like to thank everyone that donated to our Bags ‘N Brews CNS Charitable Care Fundraiser! Because of your generosity we are able to continue providing Charitable Care to Carbon & Emery Counties,” CNS shared.

Those that donated were Air Temp Heating and Air Conditioning, Allstate-Dawn Manzanares, Alpine Home Medical, Apex Billing, Banasky Insurance, Bodec, General Distributing Utah (Budweiser), Cache Valley Bank, Castle Valley Car Wash, Castleview Hospital, Circle K Construction, Codale, Desert Ridge Surgery, Dinosaur Tire, ECI, Flawless Sheeting, Gettin’ Our Smoke On, GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care Elmo, Utah, IFA, Intermountain Electronics, JN Auto, Kevin’s Abbey Carpets, LongWall West, Dustless Technologies, Magnuson Lumber, Market Express, Monster Car Wash, Parkdale Health and Rehab, Peczuh Printing, Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Price Ford AutoFarm, Price Chrysler Dodge Jeep, Professional Title, Rise Services, rPlus Energies, Ruggeri Plumbing, San Rafael Health and Rehab, Scamp Excavation, Sign Edge, Smuin, Rich and Marsing, Southwest Plumbing, Travel in Style Diane Leigh Wilske Lodeserto, United Diesel, Wall Concrete and Construction, Waste Logistics and Wilco Supply.