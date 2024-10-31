CNS Presents 2024 Bags ‘N Brews Cornhole Fundraiser

The CNS (Community Nursing Services) Charitable Care Program will be hosting “Bags N’ Brews” once again this year. The event will be held inside at the Carbon County Event Center on Saturday, Nov. 9. The doors will open at 3 p.m. to allow teams to get some practice in and grab some food before the event starts, along with a full bar available.

The CNS Charitable Care Program is a nonprofit initiative offered by CNS Home Health & Hospice, Utah’s oldest nonprofit home health care agency. The agency was established to provide exceptional compassion and care, regardless of one’s ability to pay, the program serves thousands of low-income, uninsured and underinsured Utahns of all ages.

The food will be provided by Orangeville’s “Gettin’ Our Smoke On” food truck, serving up their delicious barbecue. Spectators will also be welcome to come and enjoy the festivities. Tickets will be $10 per person that are welcomed to enter in the drawings as well. You can enter to win your choice of cooler, with all of them having different prizes filling them to the brim with goodies.

Teams will consist of two people, $50 per team, where the top three winners will claim prizes at the end of the night. There will be intermediate and advanced brackets, welcoming all skill levels to participate in the fun. Teams are encouraged to bring their own sets of bags, but if not, there will be some available to use at the event center.

Bags are set to fly at 4 p.m. and go until the champions are crowned. Any persons under 16 will not be allowed to attend the event.