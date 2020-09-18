Co-Op Marketing Grant Being Utilized for Carbon County Tourism

Carbon Tourism Specialist Tina Henrie spent a busy week updating the community on all upcoming things regarding tourism in the county.

First, on Wednesday evening, she visited the Carbon County Commissioners to present them the information. The following day, she joined the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce virtually for the organization’s monthly luncheon to provide the same information.

Henrie began working with the county about four years ago and was initially hired as the marketing manager. She was then promoted as she was named the tourism specialist.

She remarked that her primary function is to attract visitors to the area to enhance the local economy. She then spoke about the 2020 Co-Op Marketing Grant that they received in a total amount of $33,500. Tourism is matching the grant with the Coal Strike Team funding.

Some of the funds are going to be used to create a driving and walking tour of Nine Mile Canyon and the surrounding Carbon County areas on the TravelStory’s mobile app shared platform. Henrie stated that they are hoping to launch the tour in the spring and said it would be a good addition as many have heard of the area but do not know their way around.

She continued by stating that once an individual downloads the app, it will start to ping their location. The app is GPS-based once they get into the canyon.

The funds will also be used for a media agreement, though this was not yet approved by the commissioners as language in the agreement needs to be adjusted.