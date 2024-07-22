Coaches Couldn’t Be Prouder of Their Teams *Photos Gallery*

The Carbon and Emery County Girl’s Softball third and fourth graders had a big group of eight teams this season, with five teams coming from Emery County and three from Carbon County. The top two teams would both come out of the Emery area as they competed for the championship.

Emery 4 was coached by Ashley Pruitt with her assistants Zeb Oviatt, Kylie Pruitt and Beth Lyons. The roster consisted of Brynnlie Pruitt, Macyn Salas, Oakley Truman, Brooklyn Guymon, Kitana Ewell, Jessi Siterud, KaejreeAnn Fox, Daisy Patrick and Jessa Ward. Needing a few extra players, Mavey Rowley, Autumn Sorenson and Chanlee Kay filled in for the evening.

“I would like to thank all the parents for helping whenever we needed help. Always being there to cheer the kids on. A big part of a great season is having parents like these one on this team,” said Coach Pruitt. “They help whenever needed, cheer on kids, and were kind and respectful to the umpires, coaches and other teams. It teaches the kids great sportsmanship when they see their parents’ examples and these awesome kiddos did fantastic and we’re super proud of them.”

Emery 3 would get the win that night in the championship game, coached by Michelle Priano with her assistants Crystal and Brett Hansen. The roster for the first-place team was Alli Livingston, Molly Jeffs, Paisley Laws, Graycee Jensen, Maggie Jensen, Mercadeez Allred, Hadlee Lindsey, Braelyn Hansen and Kambree Priano. With Taum Lake helping out in the final game.

Coach Michelle Priano ended with, “We had a positive season and I think it is because all the girls love working hard and improving their skills! I enjoy getting to help them learn the love of the game! I am proud of each and every one of them!”