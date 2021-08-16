Coal Bowl Emphasizes ‘Special’ Opener *Photo Gallery*

The 2021 football season kicked off on Friday night in rivalry fashion when Emery and Carbon met in Price.

The first series could not have started any worse for the Dinos as they were forced to punt deep in their own territory. Emery’s Derek Canterberry changed the game when he broke through the line and blocked the punt. Koalton Curtis recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Spartans kept it going as Easton Nielson interrupted Carbon’s ensuing drive with a pick. Emery took advantage of the turnover when Ryker Jensen punched it in on a keeper to go up 14-0.

With the same score in the final minutes of the half, Emery had possession and was looking to extend its lead. Jensen lost the ball on his way to the ground, however, and Will Carmichael pounced on it, giving the Dinos the ball back.

Keaton Rich connected with Carmichael on the next play for 40 yards, putting Carbon in the red zone. The Spartan defense bent but did not break as it kept the Dinos out of the end zone. At the half, it was Emery on top 14-3.

To start the second half, the Spartans received the ball and began a methodical drive down the field. It would turn out to be a missed opportunity as Jensen ran out of real estate inside the red zone. His pass in the end zone was picked off by Mason Vasquez for a touchback.

Carbon took over and dominated the quarter. The Dinos started a long drive of their own and marched it down Emery’s throats. Davin Moss ended the drive with a touchdown to make it 14-10.

The Dinos then forced a quick three-and-out, getting the ball back. This time, it was Rich that kept the ball and found the end zone. The Dinos missed the PAT but scored 16 unanswered points to take the lead.

Emery desperately needed to change the momentum as the final quarter began. The offense came through on a crucial fourth-and-one, extending the drive. A couple plays later, sophomore Dane Sitterud bounced one outside and scored from 21 yards out as the Spartans regained the lead 21-16.

Defensively, Emery did something it could not in the third quarter and stopped the Dinos’ offense. The snap on the punt attempt sailed over Zac Chappells’ head, resulting in a huge loss. The Spartans took advantage of the short field and Jensen put the game away with another rushing touchdown. Emery went on to win the game 28-16.

Jensen finished 12-20 for 144 yards and one pick. Rich, on the other hand, went 18-28 with 168 yards in the air and 126 on the ground. Carmichael was Rich’s favorite target; he tallied 114 yards on seven receptions. Treg Miller hauled in three catches for 54 yards and Josh Olsen ran it 11 times for 71 yards for the Spartans.

Carbon out-gained Emery 292-270 in yards and had the Spartans on the ropes. In the end, a couple of special teams made all the difference and turned the tide in Emery’s favor.

The Spartans (1-0) will return home to play North Sanpete (0-1) on Friday. Carbon (0-1), on the other hand, will welcome in Cottonwood (0-1) on Friday. The latter game will be streamed live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.