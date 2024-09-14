Coal Bucket Remains in Emery *Photo Gallery*

The Emery Spartans hosted the Carbon Dinos for the much-anticipated rivalry matchup on Friday night. Both teams have had an impressive start to the season, beginning with a 3-1 record. The Spartans have held the coal bucket the last several years and the Dinos last won it in the 18-19 season. The cherished bucket was on the line as well as it being Emery’s homecoming night, where the week has been filed with festivities leading up to the night.

Carbon would get on the board first on their first drive of the game with a Caleb Sorenson catching the touchdown pass from Stockton Kennedy with a nice pass and catch in the corner of the endzone, early in the first quarter. Emery was now set for their first try on offense, driving the ball down the field, getting the touchdown on their drive as well. Treven Gilbert found Porter Hurdsman on the out route, making a quick move to find the endzone.

The score was now even at seven a piece, as time would expire in the first quarter. Two plays into the second quarter, Ty Yost broke free down the middle, going a massive 80-yards for the rushing touchdown, giving the Spartans the lead with their first two possessions. The Emery defense would hold strong, forcing Carbon to punt on their second time with the ball.

Gilbert and his offensive line had time to find Hurdsman again, for a big gain down the field. Jaxon Johnson then punched the ball through for the 2-yard rushing touchdown, scoring the third unanswered touchdown for the Spartans.

After another unsuccessful possession for the Dinos, Gilbert would find Yost in the corner of the endzone for 19-yards with a beautiful lob in the perfect spot. Giving Emery another successful offensive drive. The clock would strike zero, bringing the game to halftime, with the score 28-7, in favor of the team celebrating their homecoming night.

Carbon was set to kick off in the beginning of the third quarter. Yost gathered the ball at the 1-yard line, as he found a great lane from some great blocking, going 99-yards to the house for the Emery touchdown. Time would begin to be a factor for the Dinos, needing some points to stay alive. They would score three points from the nice 40-yard kick from Luke Brady, bringing the score to 35-10.

With four minutes left in the third quarter, Yost would get back-to-back kickoff returns finding the endzone. This time going 94-yard for his second special teams’ touchdown of the game. Emery wasn’t done yet, as they completed a tricky play with Gilbert handing off to Johnson, who then threw a jump pass to the end zone, finding Gavin Bernard.

The Dinos would end the game on a positive note as Kennedy made a great pass, finding Luke Brady for a 47-yard touchdown pass as the game clock expired. After a successful point after touchdown (PAT) from Brady, the Emery Spartans would celebrate a victory of the Carbon Dinos on homecoming night, 49-17.

Yost finished his remarkable night with 308 all purpose yards, along with a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown and two kick return touchdowns for the Spartan.Hurdsman ended the night with a touchdown as well with 93 receiving yards. Gilbert finished with 213 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Kennedy ended the game with 225 passing yards and a couple touchdown passes. Tony Wilson had 115 all purpose yards during the game. Sorenson and Brady both would score a touchdown on the night. Brady also hit a nice field goal for the Dinos from 40-yards.

The Dinos will begin region play next week facing the Manti Templars. The Templars went 4-1 in their pre-season with wins over Pine View, Snow Canyon, Emery and Juan Diego. The Emery Spartans are set to face the defending 2A state champions for the region debut. The San Juan Broncos finished their pre-season with a 4-1 record as well. With wins over Juan Diego, Kanab, Summit Academy and Judge Memorial.

Both games will be Friday night at 7 p.m. They will be streamed live at ETVNews.com/Livesports, where you can also watch the rivalry game from last night in the archives.

Photos by Traci Bishop