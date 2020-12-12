Coal Country Strike Team, Silicon Slopes East Projects Advance

At the December meeting for both the Southeastern Utah Economic Development District (SEUEDD) and the Southeast Utah Association of Local Governments (SEUALG), Jade Powell gave an update on the Coal Country Strike Team and Silicon Slopes East.

Powell stated that they are currently working on a project in Carbon and Emery; however, they have all of the intentions of growing into Grand and San Juan counties as well. A lot of entrepreneur eco efforts have spoke about receiving additional funding for projects and it will be decided in the next month or so if the projects will be approved.

In addition, Powell remarked that they are assisting with Price City’s Main Street program and helping duplicate the effort in Castle Dale City. As they learn what works and what does not within the two cities, they will be able to utilize the information for other areas.

Powell then shifted gear toward Silicon Slopes and the work that is being done in the BTAC for the co-working space. He highlighted the upgrades and changes to the building and stated that it is nearly finished. He also spoke on the small kitchen and the USDA grant that was received to upgrade it and bring it up to standard.

With that in mind, Powell remarked that they are working to create co-working spaces in Orangeville and Green River, with discussions for spaces in other areas of Southeast Utah, such as Moab.

With the creation of these co-working spaces, they are also turning their attention to the potential of constructing a partnership between the spaces, meaning that those that utilize them would have a membership and access to each space while they are traveling through the area.