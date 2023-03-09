Cody Scott Reid

PRICE – Our dear beloved Cody Reid passed away in a tragic freak accident in Las Vegas, NV, at the age of 37 on February 21, 2023. He was born in Price, Utah on June 5, 1985. He grew up in Price and attended school and graduated from Carbon High School.

He resided in Price most of his life, where he loved spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews. All the kids loved their uncle Cody more than words can say. He was always there to play with them on their level and would torment them and drive them absolutely crazy at times, but they always were overjoyed to see their uncle walk through that door because they knew they were about to have some great play time with him.

He was such a loving, humble, funny, compassionate, one-of-a-kind human being who would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need and was always willing to lend a helping hand even if it were to a complete stranger. He will dearly be missed every day by the so many lives he touched.

His biggest accomplishment in life was his son Bentley Reid. He was so proud to be a dad to his “little fighter” and he worshipped the ground he walked on. His love for sports was a close tie to his love for family, especially the Dallas Cowboys. If there was ever a game on, you better believe he was watching and cheering them on.

He always lived life to the fullest and was the kindest man with the biggest heart someone could ever know. Cody definitely earned his wings and will forever keep the heavens filled with laughter and light with his comical and beautiful personality.

He leaves behind his three-year-old son Bentley Reid, who looks just like his daddy and shares that same beautiful personality. Cody is survived by his parents, mom Karen Garrett, step dad Donald Garrett, dad Doug Reid, step mom Kathy Oliver Reid; siblings Sonja Cordova, Crystal (Wayne) Peczuh, Casey (Taharra) Reid, Chasity (Larry) Georges; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Brian and Marilyn Reid, and Donald and Iola Rutherford, many aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with family and a few close friends.