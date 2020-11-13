Cold Weather Donations Being Accepted at the SEUHD

The Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) is requesting assistance from the community once again this winter season.

This assistance request is coming in the form of donations of warm gear for the blustery days to come. It was stated that in 2019 an abundance of coats were received by the generous community. With this in mind, this year they are simply requesting donations of new socks, gently used gloves, hats, blankets and sleeping bags.

These donations may be dropped off at the SEUHD, located at 28 South 100 East in Price, Monday through Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.