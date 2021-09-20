Cole Country Rentals Named Ferron City’s Business of the Month

By Julie Johansen

Ferron City recognized Cole Country Rentals as its September Business of the Month. Mayor Adele Justice read a statement from the business as the Ferron City Council meeting began on Sept. 15.

The statement read, “We decided that we wanted to provide rental equipment to Ferron residents and those outside of Ferron, knowing at the time that most people rent from either Richfield or Price. So, starting up an equipment rental we thought would be a good idea. We have been renting equipment for about a year now. It has been fun visiting with the different customers and seeing what projects they are working on.”

Cole Country Rentals currently has a skip loader, mini excavator and dump trailer available.

Following the approval of the consent agenda, Sherrie Swasey spoke to the council during the public comment period about the livestock show’s desire to put an addition on the pig barn at the fairgrounds. She also wondered about securing grants to be able to do so. This will be discussed again at a later time.

Next, the cost for the city to consult with Great Life at the golf course was discussed. Kasey Edgehouse then spoke about the drought, stating that the fairways are not watered while the greens are only minimally watered. He also brought up the need to over seed early next spring.

Edgehouse also said that the sod needed to be cut in March so that it could be played on in May by Memorial Day. This would be approximately about $30,000 to $50,000.

Jeff Harbertson, after learning about the further delay, was brainstorming about service. A consulting agent could eventually enter into a long-term lease with the golf course still under Edgehouse. Great Life working with Edgehouse could provide economics at a cheaper scale and not looking for a consulting fee yet. The profit from the course would go to the course until after the course has recovered. Great Life will write a consulting agreement and email it to the city for review before the council’s next meeting.

Liz Nelson, a member of the city’s planning and zoning board, reported that the board presented the addition of RV courts to the CC-1 zone. This would help get the city in compliance because they rent out spots at the fairgrounds that are not permitted in that zone. She recognized the opposition in last month’s meeting but a change needs to be made or the city must stop renting these spots.

Discussion about changing the zoning for the fairgrounds to H-1 led to trying to see if the activities there fit the zone requirements. An attorney will need to see if the hookups have been there long enough to be allowed.

The city recorder is working with Stilson and Sons to start the clearance on a construction meeting for the fairgrounds restroom and adventure hub. Jones and DeMille Engineering’s environmental reviews are good and they are currently surveying.

Next, the 2021 fee schedule was adopted and it was recognized that it must be done yearly. The Short Term Rental Ordinance was change to read 600 feet apart rather than the previous 300 feet.

The office staff at Ferron City Hall requested to close at 4 p.m. They said that the traffic to the office is minimal for the last 1.5 hours each day. They will forward the phones and work from home. The council agreed and this change will be implemented in October.

The 2021 Peach Days event went very well but the Friday and Saturday events will be moved to the fairgrounds. They city will also consider moving the parade back to the daytime.

Ordinance 2021-2 regulating the licensing and use of dwellings in the Residential Zone for short term rentals was approved but Ordinance 2021-5 extending the H-1 Highway Zone died due to a lack of a motion.