Collard Faces Number One Seed in PFL Playoffs

On Friday, August 16, Emery County’s Clay Collard will begin the Professional Fighters League (PFL) playoffs for the 2024 season. Collard earned his spot in the regular season, advancing with five points. The fights will be held in Hollywood, Florida, at the Hard Rock Live.

The card is stacked with tough competition. Kasangany faces Silveira, as well as Wilkinson against Yagshimuradov, in the Light Heavyweight division. For the Lightweights, Rabadabov is facing Dufort and Collard will be taking on Primus.

Brent Primus had a fantastic showing in the regular season, with nine points in his two victories, earning him the number one seed. Primus has a career 14 wins, three losses and one no contest.

Collard will surely have his hands full, but he has fear toward anyone, as he will have his eye on the prize of one million dollars and the Lightweight title. The fights will be broadcast live on ESPN, with the early card starting at 4 p.m. and the main card beginning at 7 p.m.