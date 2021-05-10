Collision Impairs Traffic Flow in Wellington

On Monday morning, first responders were dispatched to an accident that occurred on Highway 6 in Wellington near mile marker 248.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that the incident was a collision of two vehicles and traffic was impacted in both directions, though it was reported that there were less than five minute delays due to the accident.

No injuries have yet been reported in conjunction with the accident and there is an estimated clearance time of about 1:15 p.m. Continue to check with ETV News for more information as it is made available.