Collision Occurs Near Westwood

Later on in the afternoon on Thursday, a collision occurred at the intersection before Westwood in Carbon County.

It was reported that a Chevy Silverado was traveling toward Westwood while a vehicle was attempting to cross the intersection and head toward Gagon Family Medicine. Though it was stated that the driver of the Silverado attempted to honk to get the other driver’s attention, the driver struck the Silverado on the driver’s side.

At this time, the cause of the accident and any injuries sustained are unknown. Continue to check with ETV News as information is made available.