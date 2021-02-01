Colorado River Eagles Float Coming February 27

Press Release

View wintering eagles while floating the serene Ruby-Horsethief Canyons with Canyonlands Field Institute (CFI) on Saturday, Feb. 27. The Eagle Float is a grand tradition that started several decades ago in partnership with Sheri Griffith Expeditions (SGE) and agency experts. CFI and SGE are licensed river outfitters on this mild stretch of the Colorado River that runs from Loma, CO to Westwater Ranger Station, UT. Both oar and motor powered rafts are used to cover this stretch in one day, approximately 25 miles in length.

This year will feature guests Tim Brown and Cooper Farr from Tracy Aviary & Botanic Gardens in Salt Lake City. In addition to being enthusiastic birders and educators, Tim serves as President/CEO and Cooper as Director of Conservation for the Salt Lake City based organization. Naturalist/Guides from CFI and SGE will add points of interest on geology and history. In addition to birds of prey, sightings will include hundreds of waterfowl and perhaps mammals such as bighorn sheep. Lunch, hot drinks and snacks are provided.

This field seminar is meant for hardy folks, for the birding expert and novice alike. Just dress warmly and have good waterproof boots. This is a great way to participate in the transition from late winter to spring. As a team, we will all work together to tally our findings throughout the day to be submitted as citizen science to help researchers develop a clearer picture of this regions avian ecosystem. Outfitting COVID-19 protocols and adaptations will be in place, which allows the group to spread out yet enjoy this unique outdoor adventure while controlling risks.

For additional details on fees and logistics, please see the website cfimoab.org or contact CFI directly at info@cfimoab.org or (435)259-7750. Space is limited. The trip fee includes a donation to CFI’s youth and school programs.