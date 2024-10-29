Colton James Price Sentenced in Ashlie Logston Case

In September, a weeklong trial was conducted for Colton James Price, 29-year-old, regarding his arrest in December of 2022 following the death of his girlfriend, Ashlie Logston in 2019.

Price was originally booked into the Carbon County Jail for murder, felony discharge of a firearm and obstruction of justice. The murder charge was later changed to manslaughter and, in March of 2023, on the motion of the state for an order to dismiss without prejudice, a motion that the court found should be grated, the case was dismissed. The Carbon County Attorney’s Office re-filed charges against Price in July of the same year.

The original indictment from Dec. of 2019 stated that Logston was holding a firearm while seated in a residence in East Carbon. Per the statement, Price “recklessly grabbed the firearm from her, causing the firearm to discharge a bullet.” This bullet struck Logston in the head and first responders were called to the scene.

Logston was found in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries. Following the dismissal without prejudice, the case was brought in front of the Seventh District Court again on July 12, 2024. Then, Price was charged with one count of manslaughter (domestic violence), a second-degree felony, and one count of obstructing justice, a Class A misdemeanor.

According to the indictment, Price made false and misleading statements to investigating officers, as well as other individuals, regarding the discharge of the firearm, contrary to the provisions of the aforesaid statute and against the peace and dignity of the State of Utah. This information is based on evidence obtained from local law enforcement.

With this information, the jury reached a verdict on Friday, Sept. 13. Price was found not guilty on the count on manslaughter, but was found guilty on the count of negligent homicide and on the count of obstructing justice. Price was remanded to the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to be held in custody.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Price was sentenced. Beginning at 2 p.m., Attorney Christian Bryner spoke, representing the state of Utah. He asked that the judge impose the sentence of 365 days in the Carbon County Jail on the count of negligent homicide, and another 365 days on the count of obstructing justice. He also requested that these sentences run consecutively given the gravity and circumstances of the case.

Continuing, Bryner requested the continuous protective order to Logston’s immediate family. He acknowledged that the requested sentencing was a departure from the suggestion Adult Parole and Probation (AP&P) had put forth and asked that the crimes be looked at separately. He stated that the two charges are of a separate nature and the maximum term is wholly appropriate.

“Colton [James] Price deliberately and intentionally misled law enforcement,” Bryner stated during sentencing.

It was stated by more than one voice during the sentencing that Price’s story on what happened the night that Logston was shot changed multiple times, with varying versions told. Bryner expressed the belief that he is not sure that the whole story has been heard still.

Bryner stated that with the charges proposed, Price would miss one Christmas, one Thanksgiving, one summer break, but the Logstons have already missed a handful without their daughter and will continue to do so. Bryner also stated that Price is deficient in accepting responsibility and he would submit that he is not ready to be in society.

Logston’s family were also invited to speak. Her mother and father, Don and Carol, along with her brother, JD, approached. Photos of Logston were presented to go along with their statements, which began with Don saying that it had been four years, 10 months, two weeks since their nightmare began.

He felt from the start that there were things missing and the case did not have the needed attention. The Logston family, Don shared, was changed forever and a huge hole was left in their hearts. Don and Carol have both developed serious heart conditions, both are on medications and both have had multiple other issues, all stress related.

“Parents should not have to go through what we have went through,” Don stated.

Don continued by saying he believed there were many indications of tampering with evidence before going over many instances of abuse, with witnesses, that had occurred between Price and Logston. Issues within the investigation were brought up and Don requested that the court hold Price responsible.

Logston’s brother, JD, stated that Price deserved way more than he would be sentenced with. He also stated that the light that came out of Logston was far reaching and it was snuffed out by one negligent act. From there, Attorney Robert Oliver, representing Price, spoke.

He began by saying that the case was a tragedy and he did not want to take anything away from that. He stated that the system is built on rules and law, which attempt to corral emotions from running away. Without it, Oliver believes that people would possibly be unnecessarily dealt with or convicted. Oliver disagreed that Price was incapable of probation and that he is a violent individual. Oliver stated that substance abuse was fueling Price for quite some time.

Oliver also stated that Price did not own the gun or the house in which the shooting occurred. Price made an action, according to Oliver, who said that he was a victim of the circumstances. Price was supervised for over a year with no issues, often going above to check in. Oliver pointed out the fact that there was no indication that this is a crime that Price would ever commit again.

Oliver disagreed with the suggestion of consecutive sentences, saying that he believed it would hinder the progress that Price has made. Before sentencing, Price was given a chance to make a statement. To the Logston family, he said he was sorry for the loss of their daughter, expressing that he missed her and felt her loss every day.

The judge expressed his appreciation for the statements made and the difficult nature of the case. He hoped that the sentencing would allow for an opportunity to heal and commended both councils for doing excellent in a very difficult situation.

Price was sentenced to 365 days in jail for the count of negligent homicide, then sentenced to 365 days in jail for the count of obstructing justice. The terms were sentenced consecutively, as there was a death involved and there cannot be a result more grave than that.

The judge then stayed all but 365 days of the sentencing and ordered 36 months of probation following the time served, compliance with a case action plan, the completion of a criminal behavior course, a mental health evaluation and more. Any failures to comply will result in serving the stayed 365 days.

The protective order for the Logston family will remain and a restitution of $14,000 was also put in place.