Comeback Kids Strike Again

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos five-run comeback on Saturday propelled them into a huge match against #1 Juab Thursday morning. After an exciting, though scoreless four innings the team’s bats began to come alive. Juab struck first with two runs in the bottom of the fifth highlighted by a solo shot to left.

The bottom of the line-up then came through for Carbon in the next half inning. Jacob Vasquez, Dallyn Oneil and Braxton Henrie all singled with one out. With the bases loaded, Camden Wilson brought home the first Dino run on a single. The top of the order continued the momentum as Chet Anderson and Rylan Hart each hit an RBI single of their own. Keaton Rich then hit a sac fly and Wyatt Falk singled home Hart to make it 6-2.

On the mound, Jordan Fossat gave up four hits and two runs (both earned) in four and two third innings. He also struck out four batters and walked three. Falk came in to replace Fossat and closed out the fifth. He gave up a pair of runs in the sixth but sat down the Wasps in the seventh to seal the 6-4 victory. Rich finished 3-3 at the plate with a double and a ribbie while Jacob Vasquez went 2-2 with two walks.

The Dinos will next play Juan Diego on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with a trip to the title game on the line. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.