Coming Together and Paying Tribute

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

Another season is nearing the Spardettes as they gear up to compete. While 12 returners are coming back to the fold, there are also many new faces, including head coach Britnee Olsen.

“I’m really enjoying it. I did drill team in high school as well, and I’ve danced my whole life,” commented Olsen. “It’s been really great.”

Along with Olsen, there are seven new Spardettes for a total of 19 on the squad. “They’re all really great dancers. They all have really great skills,” Olsen said. “It’s going to be a really good year for them when they get to compete and show off what they can do.”

Emery is looking forward for its opportunity to take part in all four dance categories: hip hop, military, dance and show. The latter routine will be exceptionally special as the ladies in black and gold decided to pay tribute to the county.

“We wanted to represent the area where we are from. The whole routine is based upon that,” added Olsen.

While competing at a high level is always the goal, Olsen is also focused on making sure that her dancers “have fun and enjoy each other as a team.” She continued, “I think the girls really need that, especially in the high school experience, to just feel like they’re a part of something and to really enjoy being a part of [the team].”

“This year, we have a really great team. The girls have all really bonded together well and they all support each other. It’s really amazing to see how all of them have become such great friends,” Olsen praised. “Everybody is just there to build each other up.”