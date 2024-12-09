Commissioner Casey Hopes Honored as Employee of the Month

The Carbon County Commission meeting on Dec. 4, began like any other commission meeting. An emotional Kellie Payne advised she would be presenting the Employee of the Month, to which she named Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes.

Payne also presented Commissioner Hopes with a retirement plaque in honor of the many years that Commissioner Hopes has served as a commissioner.

Commissioner Tony Martines commended Commissioner Hopes on all of the hard work he has done for the county. Commissioner Martines joked that they had even ran against each other in the past, but have had the pleasure of working together for the last several years.

Commissioner Larry Jensen echoed what was previously said, agreeing that Commissioner Hopes has always tried to do what was best for the county, even if it was viewed negatively.