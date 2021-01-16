Commissioner Wilson Attends Green River City Council Meeting

Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson. ETV News stock photo.

By Robin Hunt

The Green River City Council met on Wednesday evening via Zoom.

During the meeting, Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson spoke on the Green River EMS. His hope is to have more local coverage so that residents don’t have to rely on assistance from other places when Green River is short handed. He emphasized his appreciation for all that Green River’s current EMS does for the community, and said he simply wants to help create a more efficient system. The council motioned to move forward with this new system.

Next up, the motion carried for the Green River Restoration Project to move forward with part A.

Green River’s Rock and Mineral Festival for 2021 has been cancelled. However, a new event is in the works. Though it’s still in the planning stages, the hope is to have a two-day dirt bike event toward the end of March. It was stated that Green River and the San Rafael Swell are home to some of the greatest dirt bike trails in the nation, and the intent of this event is to show them off.

Before concluding, the council reviewed public meeting regulations and training.

The next Green River City Council Meeting will be on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.