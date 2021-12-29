Commissioners Approve Possible Settlement in Opioid Lawsuit

Carbon County filed a lawsuit, along with many other Utah counties and states, in response to the opioid epidemic that is running rampant throughout the nation. During the final commission meeting of 2021, Commissioner Casey Hopes explained that there was an update in the case with a possible settlement agreement by McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen.

This settlement proposal is from the producer or distributor of the opioids. Commissioner Hopes explained that there are other settlements that are coming out, but this is one group of litigants that has proposed a settlement. While the settlement has been agreed upon by the courts, there is a need for each state to agree and, within each state, each county that has filed.

Commissioners Hopes stated that if this is completed, the amount that Utah will receive increases or decreases depending on which cities and counties participate. He said that it is looking like most of the counties in Utah, if not all, will participate.

Over the next 18 years, those participating will bring around $240 to 270 million to be spread out to the different counties to be used for the opioid problem. Most likely, the funds will go directly to the health departments and mental health organizations in each respective county.

This money cannot be used as supplemental funding, meaning that what is being spent now will continue to be spent and what is granted will be additional money for the drug-related problems in each area. There is also a factor based on the problem in each community, meaning that as one of the highest per capita for the problem, the Carbon County allotment will be a bit more than other counties of similar size and numbers.

The money given for this settlement is solely from the distributor that is named and the other pending litigation with other companies will be ongoing. This settlement was proposed due to bankruptcy and there is no guarantee on what would be left in funds following the bankruptcy. This can guarantee some money with the distributors and companies.

Commissioners Hopes stated that they are expecting a 50/50 split with the state and believes there will likely be more as they are limited on how they can spend the money. Most of the time, the spending happens on a county level.

Though the decision did not need to be made until Jan. 3, it was stated that they were trying to get critical mass in the state and there has been much discussion with the counties and the various attorney firms that represent each of the counties. There are four different litigation groups within 29 counties.

Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that he had no objection to voting and moving forward with the proposal. It was also stated that the big win is that there has been awareness brought nationwide and that doctors are prescribing a little more carefully.

The commissioners acknowledged that opioids are often important for treating pain, but being aware when prescribing them and acknowledging the after effects is a necessity. Moving forward with the settlement proposal was then approved.