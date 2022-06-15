Community Alert Warning System Test Coming June 18

Photo courtesy of East Carbon City

Press Release

A test of the Community Alert Warning System will be held at the Sunnyside Park on Saturday, June 18 at 1 p.m. This unit is being designed by Alex Vajda to provide emergency alerts to the community of an impending or actual emergency. This system is in its final prototype phase before going into final production to work out any potential problems that may be present.

There will be several tests of this partial cell to test several speakers for coverage. The finished unit will include an audible air raid type siren sound along with audio announcements. If you can hear the test, you are asked to contact Vajda at asubav@yahoo.com with comments.