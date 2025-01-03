Community Applauds Carbon County Man for His Endless Acts of Kindness

Oftentimes, we find ourselves needing a little help or maybe even a kind word. Screens are flooded with so much negative that it becomes so easy to lose faith in humanity. Sometimes, all it takes is one person to change that narrative. For many residents throughout Carbon County, that person is Jesse Candelaria.

Candelaria currently resides in Helper with his wife Chanel and their two children, Lenny and Sonny, and has made quite the name for himself through nothing other than kindness. Candelaria is always the first person to stop for someone on the side of the road, offer his help or give back in any way that he can. Whether a person is having car trouble, needs a ride or a friend; Candelaria and his wife can be counted on to be there.

Candelaria consistently gives back to his community without expectation for anything in return, often giving back anonymously and without being asked. He is the type of person who will go out of his way, above and beyond, to pay it forward.

“I can’t think of a time Jesse hasn’t helped everyone,” stated Cindy Edwards Curry.

A few days after Christmas, Kylee Howell, Owner of Friar Tucks Barbershop and friend, took to Facebook to give thanks to Candelaria, who was shown plowing the sidewalks of Helper Main Street with his daughter Lenny.

Howell stated, “This guy is the definition of a good community member/neighbor. No matter if it’s snow on the sidewalks, rain flooding the street, or someone just needs some help, he is always the first person I see helping out, no questions asked. And now I’m watching him teach his little one the same thing.”

Recently, a plea in the Eastern Utah Road and Weather Conditions Report Facebook group was posted, asking for someone to help an elderly woman who was in desperate need of a ride from Price to Duchesne. Katie Byrge advised she had taken the woman as far as she could due to the condition of her own vehicle. Candelaria was the first person to comment and quickly jumped into action, saying that he was on his way to get her.

Due to Candelaria’s kindness, the woman was able to make it to her destination safely. Comments began to flood in such as: “Just knew you were going to save the day!”, “I don’t know you but good on you for helping a fellow person out.”, “There is good in the world. Maybe this will inspire others to go out and do good too. For no reason other than it’s the right thing to do.” and “Jesse Candelaria you are a true saint! God Bless you and the woman you helped.”

This prompted a Facebook post to be made asking for community members to share a time that Candelaria had personally helped them, or a time that they witnessed Candelaria helping someone in need.

One community member shared how she was out hanging yard sale signs one day and had pulled over with her flashers on. This prompted Candelaria to stop, to make sure she was okay. Upon finding out what she was doing, he continued to sit with her, with his flashers on to make sure traffic saw her and she was able to return to her vehicle safely. “Jesse is and always has been a saint. We are blessed to have he and his family in our community,” stated Nayali Nichols.

“Jesse has always been a good friend to me and he would do anything he could to help people in need,” shared close friend Destiny Hogan.

Comments from friends and community members alike flooded in, making it evident that Candelaria’s kindness has made quite the difference in so many people’s lives and his community. Candelaria is not only a role model to his community but to his children.

Remember, as we enter into the New Year, an act of kindness could have a life-long impact on someone’s life and it cost $0 to be kind.