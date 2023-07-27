Community Baseball Complex Gets an Upgrade

Press Release

Several years ago, Price City and the Carbon School District partnered together to build new baseball fields east of Carbon High School, called the Community Baseball Complex, in the same location as the old fields. The new facility is a great example of a community coming together to accomplish a large project. The fields have served the school and the community great in the last few years, hosting many games and tournaments, but a finishing touch was still needed.

Price City fabricated some large concrete spheres for the facility and contacted local artist Terry Willis to paint them into baseballs. Willis jumped at the opportunity to volunteer her time and artistic talent for the project. She planned the baseball project upon her completion of the mural at the Greek Streak Restaurant.

“As with most projects, this was a challenge, but I really enjoyed having it come together,” Willis said. “After the balls were painted, something more was still needed and the logos for both Price City and Carbon High were added. I’m glad to be able to stay involved with ways to improve our community as a volunteer.”

“Price City and Carbon School District are very fortunate recipients of Terry’s valuable time and remarkable talent,” said Miles Nelson, Price City Public Works Director. “Her artistic skill brought to life some awesome features that will adorn the Community Baseball Complex for many years to come.”

The result is not just a great baseball facility, but an added touch that both the city and Carbon High can be proud to have.